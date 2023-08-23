Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport became the first airport in the northeast region to get ‘Digi Yatra’ facility.

The service will be available in three major areas of the airport, first entrance, check-in and boarding areas.

"Earlier, people needed to wait in long queues at Guwahati airport. This will be a thing of the past from now," said Assam Industries & Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

“Passengers will be able to register their documents on the ‘Digi Yatra’ app and enter the airport by scanning their faces. The gate will open as soon as the face will be recognised on the camera," said Union Civil Aviation Secretary Rajeev Bansal.

The facility has been developed in order to make air travel hassle-free for the people of the Northeast.

Digi Yatra facility will currently be available only for Indigo and Akasa passengers at Guwahati airport, and soon will be offered by other airlines as well.

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