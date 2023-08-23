In a surprising turn of events, people from Assam have raised their voices against an article with the title "Maggie Noodles Tourism killing Meghalaya'' penned by senior journalist and writer Patricia Mukhim.

In the said article, the writer has alleged that tourism in Meghalaya is on the verge of collapse as a large number of tourists from Assam are visiting tourist places in the state. It wouldn't be wrong to say that with this article, the writer has sparked both fascination and concern among the people of Assam.

As the news of tourists flocking to Meghalaya for its stunning landscapes and unique culinary experience spread, Assam's residents were quick enough to express a range of opinions on the matter.

Taking to the social media platform, many of them slammed Mukhim for her article and expressed their eagerness to take the trip to Meghalaya and indulge in the thrill of tasting locally-inspired noodle dishes.

''Patricia Mukhim, Assam, and Assamese have a soulful connection with Shillong/Meghalaya. Kindly be watchful that your words won't wrack the chord of unity!! Your Maggie Noodles write-up disappoints,'' wrote Akashitora Saikia, a resident of Assam on Facebook.

On the other hand, while speaking to India Today NE, another Assam resident, Shyamkanu Mahanta claimed that the article has created a storm in Assam.

''Patricia Mukhi's comment has raised a storm in Assam. She is a very respected journalist and I also respect him a lot. She must be very careful raising issues which might affect social disharmony,'' he said.

Mahanta further accepted the fact that Shillong or Meghalaya as a whole is overcrowded and people are making it dirty.

''It makes me very angry when I see these plastic kinds of stuff thrown at several places. Yeah a lot of them are Assamese people. A lot of people come to Meghalaya from the entire northeast and all over the country. As Guwahati is so near, several places in Shillong by are overcrowded by the people of Assam,'' he added.

Mahanta further said that as a tourism-related person, he too wants people to go out and buy from them, eat, and support the development of the local economy.

''Patricia Mukhim may say that it is not right for Assam and foreign tourists to make Meghalaya dirty but it is not fair to attack the people of Assam,'' Mahanta suggested.

Mahanta also said that the Assamese community contributes significantly towards tourism in Meghalaya and tourists come to Meghalaya from all over the world.

''Whatever the writer has written, this has created uproar in Assam. Previously also she has written such things and people are complaining on social media. And people are complaining that she writing against Assamese people. Due to acts of some people the entire Assamese community cannot be blamed and she should be careful when using these words,'' he avowed.

In the midst of these varied opinions, some voices have called for responsible and sustainable tourism practices. Suggestions include limiting the number of visitors to sensitive areas, promoting community-based tourism initiatives, and encouraging travelers to engage with local culture and traditions.

As the buzz surrounding "Maggie Noodles Tourism Killing Meghalaya" continues to grow, it remains to be seen how the trend will evolve and whether Meghalaya will successfully balance the economic benefits of tourism with the preservation of its unique environment and cultural heritage.

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