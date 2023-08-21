The 2.6km four-lane flyover connecting Maligaon Charilali to Kamakhya Temple Road tri-junction and towards Pandu will be inaugurated on August 30, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma informed that a total of Rs 420 crore has been spent on the construction of the bridge.

''Thrilled to announce the inauguration of the 2.6km four-lane flyover connecting Maligaon Charilali to Kamakhya Temple Road tri-junction and towards Pandu. This incredible infrastructure project, costing Rs 420 crore (inclusive of LA and utility shifting), will be unveiled on 30th August( on the day of Rakhi Purnima ),'' Sarma wrote on the micro-blogging site X.

📢 Exciting news! 🎉

Thrilled to announce the inauguration of the 2.6km four-lane flyover connecting Maligaon Charilali to Kamakhya Temple Road tri-junction and towards Pandu. This incredible infrastructure project, costing Rs 420 crore (inclusive of LA and utility shifting),… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 21, 2023

Previously, the Assam Chief Minister had visited the construction site to assess progress and assure timely completion.

The construction of the Maligaon Flyover has been plagued with challenges, including traffic snarls and accidents. A few months back, two people were injured when an iron shuttering slab fell on their vehicle while passing underneath the under-construction flyover.

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