In a press conference held on January 30, the All Assam Cab Mazdoor Sangha and All Guwahati Bike Taxi Operator Union decided that Ola-Uber's cab service in Guwahati would cease operations from February 1.



The association made the decision claiming that the company has been exploiting taxi drivers for a long time.



According to the association, the Ola-Uber cab service is used by more than 18,000 vehicles.



The city's Rapido bike service will also be shut down, according to the bike taxi operator union.



In November of the last year, taxi drivers made the announcement that they would not provide public transportation until their demands were satisfied.



Additionally, the drivers pleaded with the government to launch new apps for their services.



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