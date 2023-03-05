A Hajj pilgrim from Assam's Bongaigaon district has gone missing in Saudi Arabia, reports claimed on March 5.

As per the reports, the pilgrim has been identified as Jasmin Uddin, who is a resident of Jogighopa in the Bongaigaon district of Assam, who had gone to Mecca for Hajj.

Uddin had left for Saudi Arabia from Guwahati on February 24 and she went missing on February 25.

Meanwhile, no contact has been established with her so far and it is yet to ascertain what exactly went wrong with her.

The Hajj Committee of India has invited online applications for Haj 2023 from February 10 and the last date for submission of applications along with documents is 10th March 2023.

The Hajj is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the most sacred place for Muslims.

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