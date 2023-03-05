Guwahati Police on March 4 arrested three students of Cotton University for allegedly attacking a BJP worker in the city.

As per inputs, the three students, who are reportedly hostel boarders, allegedly knocked down the BJP worker identified as Bijoy Pathak with their two-wheeler while in an inebriated state.

This soon led to an altercation, following which one of the three students alerted other hostel boarders, who beat up the BJP worker, leaving him severely injured.

While three of them were initially detained by the Pan Bazar police, two of them have now been arrested.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of individuals, especially political leaders, in public spaces. It is also indicative of the growing trend of violence among students, particularly those in hostels.

Speaking about the incident, Bijoy Pathak stated, "I am shocked and saddened by what happened. No one should have to go through something like this. I hope the authorities take appropriate action and ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future."

The alleged attack on Bijoy Pathak by inebriated students near Guwahati railway station has raised concerns about the safety of individuals in public spaces, particularly political leaders. The incident is a stark reminder of the growing trend of violence among students, and the need for stricter measures to prevent such incidents from occurring.



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