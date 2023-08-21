A powerful grenade was recovered near Hapjan Lakhipathar Tinali in Assam's Tinsukia district on August 21.

As per reports, the said grenade was found wrapped in cloth.

Upon receiving the information, a team of police arrived at the spot and investigated the matter.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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