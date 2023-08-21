Assam: Hand grenade found in Tinsukia district
Upon receiving the information, a team of police arrived at the spot and investigated the matter.
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Hand grenade
A powerful grenade was recovered near Hapjan Lakhipathar Tinali in Assam's Tinsukia district on August 21.
As per reports, the said grenade was found wrapped in cloth.
Upon receiving the information, a team of police arrived at the spot and investigated the matter.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
Also read: Assam: Guwahati's Maligaon flyover to be inaugurated on 'Raksha Bandhan'
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