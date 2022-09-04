Continuing its war of words on Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday again took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that Assam has state-of-art Cancer Hospitals instead of Mohalla Clinics.

“Agree we couldn’t make Mohalla Clinics! We made state-of-art Cancer Hospitals instead. Out of the 17 Cancer Hospitals that we have planned for Assam, 7 are ready and 2 more will be ready this year. Such an honour to share glimpses of these marvels. @ArvindKejriwal”, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in a Twitter post.

Agree we couldn’t make Mohalla Clinics! We made state-of-art Cancer Hospitals instead.



Out of the 17 Cancer Hospitals that we have planned for Assam, 7 are ready and 2 more will be ready this year.



Such an honour to share glimpses of these marvels.👇@ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/dbOEQEIeAS — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 4, 2022

Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC), commonly known as Mohalla Clinics, are primary healthcare facilities in New Delhi.

They provide a basic bundle of necessary health services for free, including prescriptions, tests, and counseling. Mohalla is a Hindi word that signifies neighborhood or community.

These clinics serve as the population's initial point of contact, provide prompt treatments, and limit the number of referrals to intermediate and tertiary health facilities in the state.

On the other hand on April 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened seven state-of-the-art cancer care centres from the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, Upper Assam.