The lifeless body of a health worker was discovered in the staff quarters of the Boitamari Model Hospital, Bongaigaon, Assam on October 14.

The deceased, identified as Hemchandra Sarkar, was employed as a Multi-Purpose Worker (MPW) in the health department.

As per preliminary reports, Sarkar's body was found in a bloody state inside one of the quarter houses, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death. The cause and circumstances behind the health worker's death remains uncertain at the moment. Bongaigaon police have begun their investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased expressed concerns, alleging that there are doubts regarding the nature of Sarkar's death. They further claimed that not a single hospital employee or health department personnel in the vicinity of the quarters had informed them about the incident, despite being nearby when it occurred.

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