A heated situation erupted in Guwahati after a trainee affiliated with the Assam Cricket Association raised issues over substandard quality of food served at a hotel in Ulubari.

The food outlet in question Kalpa Hotel, has been charged of serving poor quality food after accusations stemmed from a pitch curator trainee, where a 25-member training team was staying.

Hotel authorities are under lens for purportedly giving inadequate food for several days. Trainees apparently conveyed Rs 900 for every meal.

Besides, custodians have raised worries about supposed bad conduct against a lady, intensifying the ongoing heated situation. The episode is overall firmly observed for a resolution.



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