Heavy storm and rainfall lashed Guwahati, Assam on September 30 causing massive damages to structures, electrical poles in the city. Locals had to bear the brunt of the destruction as the city faced power outage for long hours.

The fierce storm caused significant damages in several areas of Kalapahar namely Shankarpur, Birubari Nizarapar, Girija Nanda Choudhury Path near Colony Bazar Foothill Society.

Meanwhile restoration works undertaken by Assam Power Distribution Company is underway to restore power in the area.

The state received heavy rainfall on September 30 accompanied with heavy storm, collapsing structures, uprooting trees and several houses damaged.

Also read : Assam: AFSPA now applicable in only 4 districts of the state, announces DGP GP Singh