Heroin worth around Rs 4.8 crore has been seized and two drug peddlers were arrested from the Cachar district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Sarma said the Cachar District Police carried out an operation against the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighbouring state.

The police team recovered 600 grams of heroin from the possession of two persons, he said.



Also Read: Assam government issues diktat for picnic goers, restricts vehicles to ply before fog clears

"Two persons have been apprehended in this connection. Well done @assampolice," Sarma said on X. A senior official said the total value of the seized drugs will be nearly Rs 4.8 crore.