Continuing its war against drugs and illegal drugs trafficking, Assam Police on February 16 seized five soap boxes containing total 70 grams of suspected heroin.

Acting on specific inputs, Assam Police carried out a search operation in Mirza under Kamrup district and seized the suspected heroin from an Alto car during the raid. The heroin was valued at around Rs 1 crore.

Additionally, three persons were apprehnded during the raid identified as Drona Gogoi, Nayanjyoti Saikia and Sunil Gogoi.

The police have seized the contraband items along with the Alto vehicle.

Further legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested persons.

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