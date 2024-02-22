Assam Rifles seized heroin worth Rs 2.94 crores and apprehended one drug peddler in Assam. The seizure of 420.57 gms of heroin was made in the General Area Haokip Punji, under the jurisdiction of Jirighat Police Station, Cachar District, Assam on February 21.

An operation was launched after receiving credible information leading to a joint effort by Assam Rifles and Jirighat Police Station.

The seized heroin and the apprehended drug peddler have been handed over to Jirighat Police Station, Cachar District, Assam on the same day for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier, in a major victory in the war against drugs, the Guwahati police successfully apprehended a drug peddler involved in the illicit drug trade in the city's Hatigaon area.

According to the police, the accused was corner-off while travelling in a passenger vehicle and was able to seize seven heroin-filled soap boxes.

The police also seized the car bearing registration number As-01-DT-8861 along with other items.

Earlier on February 14, police in Guwahati have seized suspected heroin during a raid. Two persons have also been apprehended in this regard.

Also read: Guwahati: Suspected heroin seized in major drug bust in Hatigaon, one arrested