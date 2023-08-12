Government Railway Police (GRP)on August 12 seized 117 grams of heroin worth Rs 75 lakh Kamakhya bound North East Express, said an official statement.

The seizure was made following a specific input provided by Gajraj Intelligencers.

''The input was shared with GRP Police by Gajraj Intelligencers on the morning of 12 Aug 2023 based on which an operation was launched by the team of GRP New Bongaigaon,'' the statement said.

The statement further claimed that the heroin was kept in ten soap cases and was recovered from the general compartment of the train during the search operation.

''An FIR has been filed by GRP New Bongaigaon in relevant sections of IPC,'' the statement concluded.

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