Assam Higher Secondary Education Council to announce Higher Secondary results today
The much awaited results for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination conducted under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be announced at 9 am today.
The much awaited results for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination conducted under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be announced at 9 am today.
Confirming the same, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter, “Today at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2023. The results can be viewed on the following website ;- 1. https://ahsec.assam.gov.in 2. http:/www.indiaresults.com/ 3. https:/assamjobalerts.com/ 4.https://iresults.net 5.https://exametc.com 6.https:/www.assamresult.co.in/ 7. https:/www.results.shiksha/ 8. https:/www.assamresult.in/ 9. https://iresults.in”
Students and parents have been impatiently waiting for the state Class 12 Board Examination results after the declaration of HSLC examination results.
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