The much awaited results for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination conducted under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be announced at 9 am today.

Confirming the same, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter, “Today at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2023. The results can be viewed on the following website ;- 1. https://ahsec.assam.gov.in 2. http:/www.indiaresults.com/ 3. https:/assamjobalerts.com/ 4.https://iresults.net 5.https://exametc.com 6.https:/www.assamresult.co.in/ 7. https:/www.results.shiksha/ 8. https:/www.assamresult.in/ 9. https://iresults.in”

Students and parents have been impatiently waiting for the state Class 12 Board Examination results after the declaration of HSLC examination results.

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