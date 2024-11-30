The investigation into the highway hijacking case registered under Dharamtul PS Case No. 47/24 has taken a significant turn following the statement of the prime accused, Iman Ali (39), son of Yasin Ali of Telahi Naramari village under Dharamtul Police Station.

The accused was apprehended from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Based on Iman Ali’s statement, the police have added Sections 310(2), 111, and 317(3) of the BNS Act to the existing charges under Sections 316(2) and 303(2).

The additions follow the recovery of five stolen HP laptops from the residence of another accused, Anarul Islam, of Borchola village under Laharighat Police Station.



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The recovery underscores the investigative breakthroughs in the case as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the hijacking operation.

Iman Ali, the alleged mastermind, is believed to have provided critical leads that are aiding the authorities in tightening the legal net around the accused and their network.

Police sources have confirmed that further investigations are underway to determine the involvement of other individuals and to recover additional stolen property.

This case highlights the ongoing challenges in combating highway crimes and the importance of inter-state cooperation in apprehending suspects involved in organized crime.