Assam: Hill tribes demand Article 244(A) implementation for autonomous state in Jantar Mantar protest

In a powerful show of unity and determination, a coalition of tribal organisations led by the Karbi Anglong Dima Hasao Autonomous State Demand Committee (KADHASDCOM) staged a three-hour sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar today, pressing the Central Government to introduce a Government Bill for the implementation of Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution.

The protesters demanded that the bill be tabled during the ongoing Parliament session to pave the way for an Autonomous State comprising Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts of Assam.

Despite persistent rain, hundreds of protestors held their ground, shouting slogans like “No Autonomous State, No Rest!” and carrying banners underscoring their long-standing demand for greater self-governance under constitutional provisions.

Article 244(A), inserted through the 22nd Constitutional Amendment in 1969, empowers Parliament to create an autonomous state within Assam for certain tribal areas. It allows for the establishment of a separate legislature and Council of Ministers, giving tribal communities more control over their political and developmental affairs.

Leaders from key regional bodies—including the Karbi Students' Association (KSA), Karbi Adorbar, Dimasa Students' Union, KRA, KARSA, KUYA, and JNH—actively participated in the demonstration, reflecting widespread grassroots support.



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Speaking to the media, KADHASDCOM President Ajit Timung expressed deep frustration over the government’s inaction:

“For decades, our people have been waiting for the rightful implementation of Article 244(A). The promises made so far have been hollow. We demand a sincere and time-bound political process that recognises our constitutional right to an autonomous state.”

In a move that drew criticism, none of the elected representatives from the three hill districts participated in the protest. Notably, Amarsing Tisso, the lone Lok Sabha MP representing the region, remained absent, citing his presence in Parliament.

The protest concluded with a firm resolution: the movement for an Autonomous State under Article 244(A) is non-negotiable and will continue through democratic means until the demand is fulfilled.

This demonstration marks a renewed urgency in one of Northeast India’s longest-standing constitutional demands, bringing the spotlight back on the need for inclusive governance and tribal empowerment in the region.