The Assam government has decided to send its cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and selected top government officials to the villages for a period of two weeks in the month of September 2023.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “All cabinet ministers will stay in village areas for 15 days. I will also personally go to some of the villages and 5000 selected government officers will also stay in the villages for three days.”

The MPs and MLAs will also stay in village areas for a period of seven days.

Sarma said, “Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented several welfare-oriented schemes. Similarly, the state government is also implementing fifteen such projects. From old age pension to Arunodaya, ration card, Ayushman scheme, the government wants to go to the village and see whether every beneficiary is getting it or not.”



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“It should be ensured that each of the deserving persons in the state should get the benefits of the Arunodaya scheme. Those whose income is less than Rs 4 lakh a year, will get ration cards. Along with that, they will get free medical services worth Rs 5 lakh. The state government machinery will go from village to village to see if any of those who deserve these benefits are deprived,” he added.

In order to make sure that everyone is getting government programming, the Chief Minister said that the ministries will check the list of beneficiary names. Ministers will also look at the availability of desk space and power in the basic schools.

The state administration approved several road projects, the chief minister claims, but it was later discovered that many rural roads were not constructed. These items will be examined by senior government officials, including ministers, MPs, and MLAs who are staying in the communities.

“Everyone must have to halt in villages at night. The government will decide the future plan accordingly after measuring the overall condition of the villages of the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarma also mentioned that the opposition MPs and MLAs are also welcomed under this initiative.