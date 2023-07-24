Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for DoNER, G Kishan Reddy at his office chamber at Transport Bhawan on July 24.



During the meeting, the Chief Minister and the Union Minister for DoNER reviewed the progress of important schemes under the Ministry of DoNER, including PM-DEVINE and NE-Special Infra Development Scheme, in Assam.

Sarma commended Reddy for being given additional responsibilities in Telangana and wished him all success.



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Taking to his Twitter handle, the Chief Minister wrote, "Delighted to have had a productive meeting with the Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp ji.

Commended him on his additional responsibilities in Telangana and together, we reviewed the impressive progress of critical schemes under @MDoNER_India in Assam, including PM-DEVINE and NE-Special Infra Development Scheme."

