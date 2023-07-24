Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari at his official residence on July 24.

The Chief Minister sought Gadkari's help and assistance in expediting key infrastructure projects in Assam such as the underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh; Guwahati Ring Road; Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and 4 laning of various NH stretches in the State.

The Union Minister assured that his Ministry would extend all possible help and assistance in expediting the key infrastructure projects in Assam.



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Later, taking to his Twitter handle, the Chief Minister said, "Meeting Union Minister @nitin_gadkari ji is always enriching, so much to learn. I sought his assistance in expediting the key infra projects in Assam - underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh; Guwahati Ring Road; Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and 4 laning of various NH stretches in the State."