Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 23 congratulated the people of Karbi Anglong for creating a new Guinness World Record for walking together on stilts.

As per CM Sarma's post on X, a total of 721 people walked together on stilts during the Karbi Youth festival, breaking the previous record of 250.

"Many congratulations to the people of Karbi Anglong for creating a new Guinness World Record. 721 people walked together on stilts, breaking the previous record of 250", posted CM Sarma on X.

Many congratulations to the people of Karbi Anglong for creating a new Guinness World Record. 721 people walked together on stilts, breaking the previous record of 250.@TuliramRonghang pic.twitter.com/wE2ppU4u9Y — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024

The record was acknowledged by the official adjudicator of the Guinness Book of World Records. A certificate was subsequently handed over to Tuliram Ronghang, the chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), which organised the event as part of the 50th Karbi Youth Festival in Diphu, the district headquarters, in collaboration with the Karbi Cultural Society.

The line was 2 km long and the performers walked on stilts for 10 minutes.

The stilt walkers are used to Kengdongdang, a traditional sport entailing a race on stilts made from bamboo by members of the Karbi community.

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