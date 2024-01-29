Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, has clarified that no spy has been sent by Assam police to the ULFA (I) camp in Myanmar.

Addressing the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Manash Borgohain is not part of Assam Police. Borgohain himself has made a statement that he was studying in an institute called 'Jest'. Even we have cross-checked and found out he is a diploma engineerhas and to be a Sub Inspector (SI) one has to take an exam which he has not taken. Hence I think this is factually incorrect and Paresh Baruah has a misunderstanding, I will request not to punish the boy."

Meanwhile, the Assam Police has denied sending any spy to the camp of the banned militant outfit ULFA-Independent (ULFA-I) camp in Myanmar.



Also Read: Assam Police denies sending spy to ULFA-I camp in Myanmar

In a press release, the Assam Police categorically stated that they have not sent any spy named Manash Borgohain to the ULFA-I camp. The police also stated that the department did not recruit anyone named Manash Borgohain in the Special Branch of the police in 2021.

The Assam Police clarification has come after the ULFA-I on January 28 released a confessional video of one of its members, suspected of spying.

The video, shared on YouTube, showed ULFA-I leaders announcing the arrest of Manash Borgohain alias Mukut Axom for 'breaching' the outfit's Constitution.

Following his arrest, Mukut Axom through a video message confessed that he was sent by Assam state authorities to spy on ULFA-I. He revealed his work with the Special Branch of Assam Police since 2021 and his involvement in a mission to monitor ULFA-I's activities.