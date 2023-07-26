Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the bereaved family members of the Golaghat triple murder case on July 26 and assured stringent punishment to the accused involved in the heinous crime.

Offering condolences to the kin of the victims of the Golaghat triple murder case, CM Sarma extended all necessary help to the family and assured proper investigation into the entire incident.

CM Sarma speaking to reporters after meeting the family members of the victim said, “The incident was actually different even Ankita, who is the sister of the victim was also beaten up by the accused husband. In connection to the incident, she had written a letter to me. Generally, I receive several letters, but I did not get this one”.

“The circumstances were different then as the lockdown was in place due to Corona. Because of this I must have missed the letter or else I would have sent the letter to the SP. I will not be able to exactly say if Nazibur’s brother and mother was also involved in this, but I think that police should go beyond the confession made by Nazibur”, added CM Sarma.

On being asked on whether Nazibur’s brother and his mother is any way involved in the murder, CM Sarma stated that a proper investigation will be initiated into the incident as many times culprits confess to save their family or friends.

CM Sarma has hoped that further information will be revealed after a thorough probe.

Meanwhile, in accordance with the directions of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Director General Of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh tweeted, "Sir, instructions shall be complied with. We would ensure fool proof charge sheet against perpetrator/s and abettors. Lapses in the investigation of earlier cases, including validity of the marriage certificate adduced in previous investigation shall also be looked at".

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