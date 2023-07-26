With the Opposition parties continuing its protest in the Parliament, demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Manipur crisis, some of the parties filed a no-confidence motion including Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Central government in the Lok Sabha today.

The Congress also called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party’s parliamentary office and issued a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the Parliament today.

A separate notice for a no-confidence motion was submitted by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) floor leader Nageshwar Rao to the Speaker. The BRS is led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Lok Sabha passed the Multi-State Co-operatives Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on Tuesday, amid sloganeering by Opposition party members who continued to raise their demand for a discussion on Manipur violence in the House.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 25 said that he has written to both Houses expressing that the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur, and encouraged them to make a conducive environment for such a sensitive issue

A no-confidence motion permits the Opposition to challenge the public authority's larger part on the floor of the House, and in the event that the motion is passed, the government needs to leave.

The Opposition parties have been demanding that PM Modi talk about the brutality in Manipur starting from the first day of the Parliament monsoon session. The monsoon session of the Parliament began on July 20.

Also read : Amit Shah writes to Congress president Kharge on Manipur issue, seeks ‘invaluable cooperation’