On a significant day in the bustling capital of India, Delhi, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in a pivotal meeting with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Kumar Deka.

This high-level interaction underscored the collaborative efforts between state and central intelligence agencies.

As per reports, the Assam chief is holding a meeting with the IB chief Tapan Kumar Deka at the Assam House in Delhi.

It is to be mentioned here that, this comes after Himanta Biswa Sarma held a closed-door meeting with National Security Advisor of India (NSA) Ajit Doval and Home Minister Amit Shah on December 13.

Earlier speaking to the Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that post-Lok Sabha election, the state government will try to engage in peace talks with the ULFA (I).



Also Read: Assam: Bomb blast rocks Army camp in Jorhat; ULFA-I claims responsibility

This confluence of minds between Sarma and Deka likely revolved around critical issues about Assam's security and development.

The discussion could have included topics such as counter-terrorism measures, intelligence sharing, and strategies to bolster the safety and prosperity of Assam's citizens.

The meeting between these two influential figures is a clear indication of the proactive steps being taken to ensure peace and progress in Assam.

It reflects the synergy between state leadership and national intelligence agencies, aiming to foster an environment where development and security go hand in hand for the betterment of the people of Assam.

On the other hand, NIA Chief Dinkar Gupta, previously close to Congress leaders, met Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The series of meetings came a day later, and the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) claimed responsibility for the blast in the Lichubari Army camp in Jorhat, adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding situation.