The Assam cabinet held a review meeting ahead of the ambitious statewide ‘Vikas Yatra’ to dedicate 3,920 welfare works worth an estimated cost of Rs 25,3111 crore.

It is to be mentioned here that starting 23rd February-March 10 will be a momentous occasion in Assam’s Vikas Yatra as the state government is mulling to distribute land rights to 2 lakh beneficiaries, dedicate 3,920 welfare works worth Rs 25,3111 crore and shilanyas for 450 schools worth Rs 3600 crore among others.

Earlier state tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that a total of 1,812 projects will be inaugurated and foundations of 964 projects will be laid during the period.

He also informed that Rs. 1510 crore under Asom Mala 2.0 has been accorded administrative approval for construction of 12 rural road projects.



Also Read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Basundhara 3.0 for land reforms

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Basundhara 3.0 - Assam Government’s flagship program to secure people’s land rights



The objective of this new mission is to further modernise and simplify land-related services throughout the state.

The primary services include digitising land settlement for non-individual judicial entities, giving urban tenants ownership rights, resolving Bhoodan/Gramdan land disputes, converting grant land into periodic patta, resolving land settlement disputes arising from the acquisition of religious institutions, and launching "Map as a Service."

The mission also suggests converting annual pattas to PP (Permanent Patta) and digitising the patta process from start to finish. These programmes are designed to make land-related transactions easier to understand and faster, making the process more convenient for residents.