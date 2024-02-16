Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Basundhara 3.0 - Assam Government’s flagship program to secure people’s land rights



The objective of this new mission is to further modernise and simplify land-related services throughout the state.

Earlier, the Assam cabinet said on Monday that Mission Basundhara 2.0 will end on February 16, 2024, while Mission Basundhara 3.0 will begin.

A range of services are included in Mission Basundhara 3.0 with the goal of improving the effectiveness and transparency of land-related procedures.



Also Read: Assam Education Minister debunks HSLC examination question paper leak rumors in Cachar district

The primary services include digitising land settlement for non-individual judicial entities, giving urban tenants ownership rights, resolving Bhoodan/Gramdan land disputes, converting grant land into periodic patta, resolving land settlement disputes arising from the acquisition of religious institutions, and launching "Map as a Service."

The mission also suggests converting annual pattas to PP (Permanent Patta) and digitising the patta process from start to finish. These programmes are designed to make land-related transactions easier to understand and faster, making the process more convenient for residents.

The ceremonial distribution of land ownership records, or "pattas," throughout the state from February 23 to 29 is one of the most noteworthy features of Mission Basundhara 3.0.

This act of symbolism is intended to signify the completion of the mission and its concrete influence on the local population.