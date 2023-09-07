Giving a major infra push in Barak Valley and ushering in a new developmental transformation with better transport ecosystem, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated two newly constructed bridges built at a total cost of Rs 72 crore on September 7.

CM Sarma inaugurated the Badrighat bridge over River Barak connecting Barenga and Kashipur, built at a cost of Rs 58 crore. The newly inaugurated bridge is nealry 1 km long in length. The bridge will connect NH-37 and NH-54 on the Silchar Fulertal Road.

While CM Sarma also inaugurated the 2nd RCC bridge over River Sonai, built at a cost of Rs 14 crore, that will provide connectivity to more than 7,000 peo[ple residing at Dungripar village in Sonai.

The Assam Chief Minister will be also inaugurating various other developmental projects, including opening up of a convention centre. He will also hold a meet at Silchar's DSA ground today.

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