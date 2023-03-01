Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 1 directed Kamrup (M) DC to shift hotels and educational institutions from Silsako Beel where a mega eviction drive is underway.

In a tweet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 1 said, “I have instructed the DC, Kamrup (Metro) to take steps to immediately shift institutions like Hotel Zinger, OKD Institutions of Social Change, etc from Silsako”.

“We must remember Wetlands are the natural solution to the global threat of climate change”, added Sarma.

I have instructed the DC, Kamrup (Metro) to take steps to immediately shift institutions like Hotel Zinger, OKD Institutions of Social Change, etc. from Silsako. We must remembering Wetlands are natural solution to the global threat of climate change. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 1, 2023

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said that the government will show no mercy to anyone and any land encroached upon will be cleared, no matter who the person is.

With the eviction drive entering its third day, authorities are reportedly planning to clear the land of encroachment allegedly owned by Ajmal at the Silsako Beel in Guwahati.

The eviction drive conducted by Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) which started on February 27, is being carried out with a mission to make Guwahati flood-free and benefit at least 15 lakh residents of the city.

Around 3000 armed personnel have been deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incident or resentment on the part of the encroachers.

There are around 1800 bighas of land in Silsako Beel, of which 1200 bighas are under the control of encroachers and those within 100 meters between the water channels on the periphery of Silsako Beel up to Narengi were evicted on February 27.



Also read : Assam: Land belonging to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal to be cleared of encroachment, says Himanta Biswa Sarma