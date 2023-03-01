The authorities engaged in the eviction drive at Guwahati’s Silsako Beel, will be soon clearing out many hectares of land, allegedly belonging to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

With the eviction drive entering its third day, authorities are reportedly planning to clear of land of encroachment allegedly owned by Ajmal at the Silsako Beel in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to the reporters said that none will be spared with regards to eviction drive.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "I have instructed the DC, Kamrup (Metro) to take steps to immediately shift institutions like Hotel Zinger, OKD Institutions of Social Change, etc. from Silsako. We must remembering Wetlands are natural solution to the global threat of climate change".

I have instructed the DC, Kamrup (Metro) to take steps to immediately shift institutions like Hotel Zinger, OKD Institutions of Social Change, etc. from Silsako. We must remembering Wetlands are natural solution to the global threat of climate change. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 1, 2023

It is worth mentioning that a massive eviction drive underway in Guwahati’s Silsako beel, has entered its third day on March 1.

The eviction drive conducted by Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) which started on February 27, is being carried out with a mission to make Guwahati flood-free and benefit at least 15 lakh residents of the city.

Around 3000 armed personnel have been deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incident or resentment on the part of the encroachers.

There are around 1800 bighas of land in Silsako Beel, of which 1200 bighas are under the control of encroachers and those within 100 meters between the water channels on the periphery of Silsako Beel up to Narengi were evicted on February 27.

Some households on Silsako Beel have been paying property taxes to Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for the last couple of years and have GMC holding numbers.

The drive, conducted by GMDA has left many disgruntled and unhappy over the government’s unjustified act on the indigenous residents of the area.

Notably, a man even committed suicide in fear of getting his house demolished on February 28.

As per reports, a man jumped off his building following an eviction notice from the state government of Assam.

Locals alleged that the state authorities decided to raze off his building on March 1 and out of fear and in a state of helplessness the former committed suicide.

Also read : Assam government to conduct eviction drive in Guwahati's Deepor Beel