In a significant cultural milestone for Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to attend the 50th Karbi Youth Festival.

This festival, which is a vibrant celebration of the Karbi people's heritage, is scheduled to take place from January 12th to January 19th, 2024.

The Karbi Youth Festival, known as the oldest ethnic festival in India, is held annually in Taralangso, on the outskirts of Diphu Town in Assam.



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The Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, has also shown great enthusiasm for the upcoming golden jubilee celebration of the festival. His invitation to the President underscores the festival's significance not just to the local community but also to the nation's cultural tapestry.

The Karbi Youth Festival is a platform where the younger generation can engage with their cultural roots through traditional dances, music, arts and crafts exhibitions, and the enjoyment of traditional Karbi cuisine. It is a time when the sleepy valley of Taralangso comes alive with the resounding echoes of festivity and cultural pride.

This event is not only a celebration of the rich Karbi heritage but also serves as a means to strengthen inter-community bonds and promote tourism in the region. With the support of state leadership and the participation of notable figures like the President, the 50th Karbi Youth Festival is poised to be a grand affair that will leave a lasting impression on both local and national levels.