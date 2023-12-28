Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the ongoing efforts to preserve and restore vital water bodies in Guwahati. Among these, Silsako Beel has been a focal point of conservation activities. The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has been actively involved in the restoration of this large urban water body, which is crucial for managing stormwater runoff from nearby hills.

The preservation of water bodies like Silsako Beel is not just about flood control; it also aims to bring people closer to nature, helping them understand and respect the natural environment while preserving the diverse habitats of aquatic life. These efforts are part of a broader initiative under the Guwahati Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Act, enacted in 2008 and amended in 2010, which identified three wetlands—Deepor, Silsako, and Borsola-Sorusola—for protection due to their significance in controlling flooding and providing refuge for migratory birds and local wildlife.

The GMDA's work includes desilting and cleaning the Pamohi Channel that leads to Deepor Beel, as well as addressing issues with the NH37 drain. This first phase of restoration is critical for maintaining the ecological balance and preventing the encroachment and landfilling that threaten these water bodies.

In addition to environmental benefits, the restoration projects have a human dimension. CM Sarma has assured that households settled in Silsako prior to the enactment of the Guwahati legislation will be rehabilitated, demonstrating the government's commitment to both ecological preservation and social responsibility.

The GMDA's website provides a wealth of information on their initiatives, including the Water Bodies Restoration project, which is part of a comprehensive plan to mitigate flooding and enhance the quality of life for Guwahati's residents. With the last update on December 27th, 2023, the site offers insights into the various services and policies related to the project, emphasizing the importance of such conservation efforts.

CM Sarma's praise for these preservation efforts highlights the Assam government's dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable development. The restoration of water bodies like Silsako Beel is a testament to the state's proactive approach to managing its natural resources and protecting its rich biodiversity.

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