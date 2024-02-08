Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the logo and mascot for the upcoming Khelo India University Games 2024 in a ceremony that sparkled with anticipation and excitement.

The event, held in Guwahati, was graced by the presence of various dignitaries and sports personalities from the Northeastern states.

The mascot, named Ashtalakshmi, is a vibrant butterfly that embodies grace and the rich biodiversity of Northeast India. Its wings are adorned with cultural motifs and colours representing each state in the region, symbolizing the unity and diverse beauty of the Northeast. The Chief Minister emphasized that the games, themed "United by Spirit, Empowered by Passion," will showcase the spirit of the region and reflect the central government's vision of a united Northeast.



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Assam is set to host a total of 16 disciplines during the games, demonstrating the state's commitment to providing world-class sporting infrastructure. The Khelo India University Games 2024 will feature a wide range of events, including athletics, rugby, basketball, volleyball, swimming, badminton, hockey, fencing, kabaddi, football, tennis, mallakhamb, judo, table tennis, boxing, and shooting. Additionally, four events will be hosted by the other Northeastern states: men’s boxing, weightlifting, wrestling, and yogasana.

Over 4,500 athletes from more than 200 universities across the nation are expected to participate in 20 different disciplines at 18 venues in seven cities of the Northeast. This tournament will provide an excellent platform for university athletes to compete and strive for glory among their peers.

The launch of the logo and mascot marks a significant milestone in the lead-up to the Khelo India University Games 2024, as it sets the stage for a celebration of sportsmanship, culture, and unity among the youth of India.