Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while reacting on Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's comments with regards to Centre's decision to scrap Free Movement Regime (FMR) said that under Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru led government post independence, the government had then allowed 40 km free entry under FMR.

Sharing a post on X, the chief minister of Assam said, "Cong does not seem to recollect contributions of Pt Nehru. The Free Movement Regime with Myanmar had its genesis in 1950 vide Notification no. 4/15/50-F.I. In fact Nehru Govt allowed 40 km visa free entry under FMR, which was reduced to 16 km in 2004 and set for scrapping in 2024".

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while slamming the government's decision to scrap the FMR said, "This government had itself made this regime (India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime). The government should first work to resolve the conflict between Kuki and Meitei community as soon as possible".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar. The announcement came on February 8, underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to fortify the nation's borders.

Home Minister Shah stated the imperative of safeguarding internal security and maintaining the demographic composition of India's border regions adjoining Myanmar. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in alignment with this vision, has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR.

The Free Movement Regime, which facilitated unrestricted movement of people within designated areas along the India-Myanmar border, has been a subject of scrutiny due to concerns regarding security threats and demographic shifts.

Also read: MHA announces scrapping of free movement regime between India and Myanmar