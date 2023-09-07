Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Hailakandi for the first time after assuming the post of chief minister on September 7.

Further, CM Sarma announced road link projects worth Rs 200 crore in the Hailakandi region for better connectivity.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma said, "After becoming the chief minister this is the first time I have visted the state...however the development works in Hailakandi have already started."

Further CM Sarma asserted that after the delimitation the BJP is confident of winning two seats from the constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"I want to convey to all the people Hindu as well as Muslim people attending the meeting that PM Modi will become the prime minister for the third time and BJP will retain power in Assam for the next 30 years and for that, all people should come forward and vote for BJP in order to attain development in the region," CM Sarma added.



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Speaking of the developmental projects in the Hailakandi, CM Sarma asserted that to provide clean drinking water for the people of the region, the Assam government will sanction Rs 60 crores and also take up a municipal scheme for better water supply.

Slamming the opposition MLAs, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the current legislators are not doing any good for the people and the money sanctioned directly or indirectly goes into their pockets.

"This time during the Durga Puja the Assam government will directly sanction road projects worth Rs 200 crore and the road list will be made by the state not by the MLAs," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also promised to visit Hailakandi during the Durga Puja festival and later again after six months and have decided to build a memorial for Ron Tilla and present it to the world.

The chief minister recollecting one of his election promises, said "During the election, I told them that I will give Bullets (Motorcycles) but now the question is if I give the Bullet how will one re-fuel it... so we have decided to come up with a scheme for the youths (boys and girls) to give benefits of Rs 2 lakh to two lakh youths in two phases for setting up industries or businesses."