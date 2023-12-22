In a recent development, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a significant request to the public of Gohpur for the allocation of land to establish Kanaklata University.

The Chief Minister is seeking a substantial amount of land, approximately 500 bigha, to facilitate the creation of this new educational institution.

Addressing a gathering at Gohpur HSS Playground on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter martyr Kankalta Baruah, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I urge the public of Gohpur to provide 500 bighas of land the state government for the construction of Kanaklata University. In the land, we want to create such a university in which from political science to artificial intelligence will be taught under one hood."

Further, CM Sarma urged the people of Gohpur to hand over 500 bighas of land and show it to the committee set up by the state government so that the construction begins before the end of her 100th birth anniversary.



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The establishment of Kanaklata University in Gohpur would be a step towards fulfilling the vision of economic and educational advancement that Sarma advocates. By requesting 500 bighas of land from the Gohpur public, the Chief Minister is inviting the community to contribute to a project that promises to enhance the region's academic landscape and honour the legacy of Assam's martyrs, whose sacrifices are commemorated in memorials such as the 'Swahid Stambh' and 'Swahid Udyan' in Guwahati.

Earlier in October 2023, Sri Sri Dakshinpat Xatra of Majuli came forward to offer the land required for the proposed university at Gohpur which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently announced.

During a visit to Gohpur, the Chief Minister mentioned the necessary steps taken by the government for the establishment of a university in Gohpur subdivision in the Biswanath district, which would be dedicated to the great sacrifice of Birangana Kanaklata Baruah, a martyr of the ‘Quit India Movement’.

Sri Sri Dakshinpat Xatra owns around 625 bighas of land (lakheraj) at Aforakhat near NH 15, north of Ghahigaon Chariali under the Halem revenue circle of Gohpur subdivision. Responding to the people’s request to the Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Dakshinpat Xatra seeking land for setting up the university on the said lakheraj land at Aforakhat, the Xatradhikar has come forward to make this noble cause of the Government of Assam and the people a success.