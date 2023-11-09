Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 9 slammed Congress for allegedly insulting icon for the freedom struggle, Rani Laxmibai by placing her photo in the bottom, while putting up photos of Congress leaders on the top.

Sharing a tweet on his official Twitter handle, CM Sarma stated, "First I was shocked how could a leader from MP insult one of our biggest icons just to appease the family. But frankly speaking such behaviour is common among most Cong leaders, their high command considers this as a badge of honour".

First I was shocked how could a leader from MP insult one of our biggest icons just to appease the family. But frankly speaking such behaviour is common among most Cong leaders, their high command considers this as a badge of honour. https://t.co/2OkxxS89RA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 9, 2023

The pic shared by CM Sarma was from September 16, 2020, shared by one Siddharth Bakaria. The pic thus shared shows photos of Congress leaders starting from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi placed on the top while a photo of Rani Laxmibai, the icon of freedom struggle of India, placed at the bottom.

CM Sarma has slammed Congress for insulting the icon of India's freedom struggle and instead giving more importance to the Congress leaders whose photos have been placed on the top.

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