Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday criticised the opposition, alleging that they have developed a tendency to not allow speeches of Indigenous Hindu MLAs in the Assembly.

During the discussion of The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, Sarma also criticised opposition members for interrupting a speech by his party MLA Bhuban Pegu.

Sarma stated that there is a new tendency in the House not to allow indigenous Hindu MLAs to speak and termed it a dangerous trend.

He urged the opposition to not be aggressive and not try to capture the Assembly after taking over their land.



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Pegu was making a statement referring to old Assembly records regarding the alleged migration and aggression of people from the then East Bengal into Assam.

Sarma further mentioned that discussions on Hindu-Muslim issues are unavoidable as they are a reality of life, citing the census as an example.

Speaking about the Bill, which was passed by the Assembly, Sarma said it concerns the fight for the survival of the Assamese community, which he claimed is on the brink of extinction.

He mentioned that land in districts like Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Darrang, Nagaon, and Morigaon has been lost and the community is now struggling to survive.

In protest of Sarma's statement, Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the House.