Golaghat SP Rajen Singh was accused of misusing his power for his personal benefit at the Kaziranga National Park.

As per reports, the Golaghat SP demanded five tickets for his family members for an elephant safari ride, however, the forest official failed to provide them due to the unavailability of tickets and in a fit of rage the forest official was detained by the SP at the police station.

Speaking to the media the forest official identified as Tarun Gogoi said, "The in-charge of Kohora called me at around 11 PM and to inform the SP that it is not possible to provide elephant safari tickets. I called the SP and informed him that it wouldn't be possible as all the tickets had been sold out and requested the SP to book for the next day."



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Gogoi further asserted that the SP questioned back threatening, "If we arrest you in a case and say the police will not release you tomorrow but the next day...will that work..and disconnected the call."

When India Today NE tried to contact Golaghat SP Rajen Singh, he was currently unavailable.

The forest official then called the in-charge of Kohora, Anil Das and informed him about the phone conversation with the SP.

The SP allegedly called back the forest official and threatened to arrest him. He also allegedly used slang language and later was picked up by the police at midnight.

It is to be mentioned here that as the situation became tense in the morning hours, the forest officials went to the police station and later the forest ranger was released after four hours.