Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to embark on a significant development initiative for Guwahati city.

The chief minister on February 1, 2024, will inaugurate projects totaling an impressive Rs. 14.67 crore for the welfare of the citizens.

Taking to its official X handle, the CMO office Assam wrote, "HCM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will dedicate 31 community halls, 24 public toilets and 19 cremation/burial grounds built at a cost of Rs 14.67 crore under Guwahati Municipal Corporation to the people of Guwahati tomorrow."



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HCM Dr @himantabiswa will dedicate 31 community halls, 24 public toilets and 19 cremation/burial grounds built at a cost of ₹14.67 crore under Guwahati Municipal Corporation to the people of Guwahati tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3jHx57DkUm — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 31, 2024

The inauguration event is set to take place in Lal Ganesh in Guwahati at around 9:00 AM, as per the CMO.

It is to be mentioned here that Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership reflects a commitment to the state's progress and welfare, as demonstrated by the recent development projects and his strategic approach to addressing long-standing issues within the state.