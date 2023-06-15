Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 15 urged the devotees to not visit Kamakhya Temple during the Ambubachi Mela at night in view of the ongoing construction work of the Maligaon flyover.

This comes after the chief minister set a deadline for the flyover's completion because it has caused a lot of traffic congestion since the construction started and several accidents have been reported.

Residents in and around the Maligaon area in Guwahati are concerned that the upcoming Ambubachi Mela could cause significant traffic congestion and even accidents, as workers have been instructed to continue working on the Maligaon flyover construction from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. In order to ensure the safety of the public, if people visit the temple during the construction work hours, the work may be delayed.

“I would like to urge the devotees not to visit Kamakhya Temple during Ambubachi Mela at night likely they used to visit as it may lead to huge traffic congestion,” CM Sarma told reporters. Additionally, due to the ongoing construction of the flyover, I would like to request that you do not visit at night because there are no rituals.

The chief minister also stated that sadhus are urged not to congregate in large numbers, as was done during the covid-19 outbreak.

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