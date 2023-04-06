President Droupadi Murmu landed in Assam’s Tezpur on April 6 to embark on her three-day maiden visit to the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria welcomed her at Tezpur Airport.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Welcome to Assam, Adarniya Rashtrapati ji. We are so honoured to have your august presence and blessings”.

President Murmu is scheduled to attend Kaziranga Gaj Utsav as the main guest during her three-day visit to Assam.

President Murmu will observer and partake in the lovely sights of the public park in a jeep and elephant safari.

Kaziranga Gaj Utsav is a festival that is held every year in the national park to help save and protect Asiatic elephants.

It is organized by the tourism department and the forest department together with the goal of bringing attention to the growing conflict between humans and elephants in the state and finding solutions to it.

Over a hundred domestic Asiatic elephants, all adorned from head to toe, take part in a variety of events, including dance, football, parade, and races, bringing cheers from the audience.

Additionally, President Murmu is scheduled to attend the Gauhati High Court's platinum jubilee celebration, which began on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu will also attend the Gauhati High Court's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on April 7 (Friday), during her two-day visit to Assam. The function will also be attended by Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India.

Also read : President Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Assam, to spend night at Kohora in Kaziranga