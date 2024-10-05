The Hindi Fortnight organized by the Central Silk Board's various departments in Guwahati concluded successfully, highlighting the importance of Hindi in official work and promoting its use through modern tools. Held from September 14 to 30, the event was a joint effort by the Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organization, the Regional Office of the Indian Silkmark Organization, and the Regional Silk Technology Research Center, under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

A key event during the fortnight was the Hindi debate competition on September 23, which saw enthusiastic participation from officials. The fortnight also featured a Hindi workshop on September 25, presided over by Ramlal Sharma, Member Secretary of Narakas (K)-1, who delivered an insightful speech on the importance of official Hindi in government institutions. Deepak Kumar's presentation on using e-tools to implement Hindi more effectively was a highlight of the second session.

On September 26, a Hindi essay and note-writing competition was held under the supervision of Hindi teacher Balmukund Chaurasia from Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara. The participants, consisting of officers and employees, engaged with great zeal.

In addition to these competitions, other activities such as internal official language inspections, meetings of the Official Language Implementation Committee, and training sessions on Hindi typing using e-tools were conducted as part of the day-wise programs.

The grand closing ceremony of Hindi Fortnight was held on September 30, inaugurated with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and Mangalgaan. The chief guest, Badri Yadav, Assistant Director (Official Language), emphasized that Hindi is a simple and accessible language, encouraging participants to continue using it diligently. He also noted the past achievements of the Central Silk Board, Guwahati, which has consistently won regional and national awards for promoting Hindi.

Special guest Nipan Kumar Bardalai, Assistant Director of the Hindi Teaching Scheme (Northeast), stressed the need for teaching Hindi and promoting all Indian languages equally. The event also saw the release of the first issue of the in-house magazine, Muga Eri Darpan, which aims to promote silkworm rearing across India.

The organization’s new Hindi Corner was inaugurated, providing officers and employees access to a range of Hindi books, magazines, and newspapers to deepen their understanding and engagement with the language.

During the closing ceremony, winners of various competitions held during the fortnight were honored. The event concluded with a cultural program featuring performances by Dr. Birendra Nath Sarkar, Shri Gopal Sutradhar, Smt. Bina Kalita, and Shri Kandu Teron.

In his presidential address, Dr. Narendra Kumar Bhatia, Director of MESSO, called on all officers and employees to adhere to the Official Language Policy and Rules, while also urging them to integrate the use of e-tools to enhance Hindi implementation. The program was concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Hridaya H, Scientist-C, and hosted by Amarendra Kumar, Junior Translator (Hindi).

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