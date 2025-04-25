The Kutumba Surakshya Parishad, a prominent Assam-based Hindu organization, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Muslim religious groups, demanding clarification on the purity of the Quran and its role in promoting terrorism.

The organization raised concerns following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of several civilians and has been linked to Islamic terrorism.

In a statement issued by Satya Ranjan Borah, the President of Kutumba Surakshya Parishad, the group strongly criticized the alleged misinterpretation of Quranic teachings by Islamic scholars, which, according to Borah, has led to the radicalization of Muslims.

He referred to his own book, "Islam aru Quran r kalangkita kotha bur" (The Darkest Side of Islam and Quran), published in 2019, where he claims to have explored and highlighted the dangerous elements within the Quran. Borah expressed frustration that Muslim bodies had not addressed the concerns raised in his book.

Borah referenced the views of some Islamic scholars, such as Mustafa Kamal Ajhari, who argue that many Maulanas and Muftis misinterpret the Quran and Hadith, misguiding Muslims into adopting radical ideologies. He demanded that these religious bodies come forward to establish the true interpretation of the Quran within 72 hours, or face legal action.



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“The Quran must be clarified and its purity must be established, or we will go to court. We don't want any unwanted disturbances, but we want to know the actual facts about the Quran. Until then, the Quran must be kept isolated from the society and from Madrasas,” Borah stated.

Borah also linked the alleged anti-Indian sentiments to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, and demanded that both MP Gaurav Gogoi and Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi, who also faced criticism for his controversial statements regarding Jammu & Kashmir, be held accountable for their alleged involvement in activities that undermine national security.

The move by Kutumba Surakshya Parishad has already sparked a mixed reaction in the region, with some backing their stance on questioning the misinterpretation of Islamic texts, while others warn against inflaming religious tensions.

Borah has made it clear that the organization seeks resolution through dialogue, but is prepared to pursue legal avenues if their concerns remain unaddressed.