All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on February 21 said that 'Hindutva' is the only agenda for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He was speaking during a press conference in Bilasipara in the Dhubri district of Assam.

''Both BJP and RSS came with a Hindutva agenda and since then it all started. For the 2024 election, BJP doesn't have any agenda in their hand other than making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' that people will vote for. However, people who don't agree with them will not vote as they other than this don't have any alternative,'' he added.

Ajmal also came down heavily on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said he is being overconfident on several issues which is not good.

''On several issues, we are seeing that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is being overconfident and this is not good. Overconfidence is a very bad thing,'' Ajmal said.

Ajmal also claimed that Delhi is supporting Sarma on several issues so one should not be under the impression that there is no one on him.

''There's no one on him, it's not like that. He has Delhi on him,'' he added.

Further targeting Assam CM, Ajmal went on to say that ever since Sarma came into power, Muslims in the state are disappearing as he is targeting only one religion.

''The kind of attitude he carries with himself regarding Muslims will cost him one day as people in Assam don't want division between Hindus and Muslims. Presently, 99 per cent of people are secular in Assam,'' Ajmal said while warning Assam CM.

In the latter part of the press conference, he also targeted Congress leader Bhupen Bora and called him a cheap politician apart from challenging him to fight in elections from Dhubri.

''I have never challenged Bhupen Bora but now I am challenging him that if you have guts and then come and fight with me from Dhubri. We are not cheap politicians like Bhupen Bora. They are doing cheap politics and we can't stoop to such a level,'' he added.

Also read: Assam: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal claims Congress leader Bhupen Bora takes money from him