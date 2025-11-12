Assam hits CTRL + ALT + DELETE — wipes out cyber crime by 81 per cent

Assam has achieved a remarkable milestone in cyber security, witnessing an 81.2% decline in cyber crime cases over the past two years — a feat officials are hailing as a “digital reset” in the fight against online fraud and cyber offences.

According to official data, cybercrime cases in Assam dropped from 4,846 in 2021 to just 909 in 2023, marking one of the steepest declines recorded by any Indian state in recent years.

The figures reflect the success of a series of targeted operations and awareness campaigns led by the Assam Police Cyber Crime Wing and its district-level units.

The steep fall comes after the government introduced a multi-pronged approach involving digital literacy drives, swift investigation mechanisms, and improved coordination between police and financial institutions to curb online fraud.



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The Cyber Forensic Lab in Guwahati also played a crucial role in real-time tracking and data recovery, enabling quicker arrests and deterrence.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, under whose leadership several cyber safety initiatives were launched, said Assam’s progress shows how “technology can be both a challenge and a shield.” He emphasised that continuous awareness among citizens remains key to sustaining this achievement.

“We’re not just clicking links anymore — we’re clicking safe,” a senior police official said, highlighting how citizens’ alertness and the government’s focus on cyber hygiene have together rewritten the state’s digital safety narrative.

With Assam hitting what officials term the “CTRL + ALT + DELETE” on cybercrime, the state is fast emerging as a model for proactive and preventive digital governance in the Northeast and beyond.