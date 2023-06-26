Dhubri district has been facing a serious health crisis as the number of HIV-positive cases among drug addicts has risen sharply in recent days.

The health department reports that 15 young people who are drug addicts have tested HIV-positive this month.

From January through May of this year, 48 youths—including two expecting women—had HIV-positive test results.

According to Integrated Counselling and Testing Center (ICTC), the district currently has more than 1,200 HIV-positive residents, a steep rise in the HIV cases in the district.

In the year 2020-21, 12 persons were found to have been HIV-positive, while in the subsequent year, the number rose to 24. In the year 2022-23, the number increased to 41. While this year till June 26, another 41 new such cases have been found.



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The officials attribute the surge in HIV cases to the rampant use of illegal narcotics and sharing of needles among drug users. They say that the younger generation has fallen victim to the lethal narcotics and there are now hundreds of new generations of drug users living in the shadows. Some of them are lost forever.

The district health department has been conducting awareness campaigns and providing counselling and treatment facilities to HIV-positive patients. However, they face challenges in reaching out to the hidden population of drug users who are reluctant to come forward and seek help due to stigma and fear.

Meanwhile, the police administration has intensified its drive against such deadly drugs and curbed the circulation of drugs in different parts of the district. The Assam Police have been conducting plenty of drives around the state ever since the state's chief minister took severe measures against illegal drugs. In a number of anti-drug operations, the police have run into a number of drug gangs.