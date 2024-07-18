The Hmar Students Association, Joint Headquarters Delhi, has condemned the 'custodial' deaths of three individuals in Assam's Cachar district.

According to the students body, the deceased- Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar, and Joshua, were village volunteers defending Kuki-Zomi-Hmar villages against alledged Meitei militants.

They were detained by Assam police on July 16, 2024, and later found dead.

The association demands an impartial investigation, justice for the victims, and support for the bereaved families.

In a press note, the students association express their deepest outrage and sorrow over this egregious violation of human rights and demanded immediate action.

The Hmar Students Association has called for an urgent and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths of Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar, and Joshua, with particular scrutiny on the contradictory statements issued by the Assam police.

They urge the National Human Rights Commission and relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible for these acts are brought to justice through a fair trial and appropriate legal proceedings.



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They stress the importance of justice and adequate compensation for the loss. The Hmar Students Association Joint Headquarters in Delhi calls upon the Central and State authorities to uphold the principles of justice, accountability, and human dignity.

According to Cachar police -Based on credible input regarding the movement of suspected militants at Krishnapur road under Kachudharam Police Station, a police team rushed to the location.

Accordingly, three persons namely Lallungawi Hmar (21 yrs) S/O Lalremsang Hmar R/O K.Bethel Bhubankhal Dilkush grant P.O. Fulertrol P.S. Lakhipur, Assam; Lalbikung Hmar (33 yrs) S/O Lal Thavel Hmar R/O K.Bethel Bhubankhal Dilkush grant P.O. Fulertrol P.2S. Lakhipur, Assam; Joshua (35 yrs) S/O Tianghmingthang, Senvonl lailak, Tipaimukh, Sub division Churachandpur, Tipaimukh (p), Manipur loaded with sophisticated arms and ammunitions were apprehended near Ganganagar part-VI while on way towards Bhuban Hills in an autorickshaw.

During the search one AK 47 rifle, one single barrel rifle and one pistol were recovered along with live ammunition which were duly seized. During their thorough interrogation, they revealed that their counterparts are still taking shelter at around Bhuban Hills with huge cache of arms to carry out some subversive activities in the Assam Manipur border areas.

Subsequently, a special operation was launched led by ASP HQ along with Police Station staff and AG commandos in the general areas of Bhuban Hills side for apprehension of the suspected militants being led by the apprehended culprits. Later, when the police team approached the difficult hilly terrain in the said hills police team encountered a sudden firing attack by the suspected militants taking shelter in back side of the steep hills.

Police team immediately took their positions and retaliated. There was heavy exchange of fire from both sides. The apprehended militants wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets sustained grievous injuries in their persons and immediately shifted to Sonai PHC, Sonai for treatment.

Later on, they were referred to the SMCH, Silchar wherein the attending doctor declared death. On the other hand, about 6/7 suspected militants hiding in the difficult hilly terrain managed to flee away from the spot towards the dense forest taking the cover of darkness and uneven terrain.

Further, the place of occurrence of the firing incident was thoroughly searched and recovered one more AK assault rifle alongwith live ammunition and a number of empty cases which were duly seized as per procedure. The entire area has been cordoned by the security personnel and search operation is being carried out in search of fleeing militants.

Further investigation into has been on.