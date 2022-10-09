In a successful operation, Hojai police nabbed two tuskers and seized two ivory from their possession.

The Hojai police raided Dhalpukhuri West Balohondal area on Saturday and nabbed two ivory tuskers. The two person who fell into the police net have been identified as Basudev Majumdar and Ranu Majumdar respectively.

The two detainees are residents of Dhalpukhuri West Baluhandal. The two ivory seized by the police from the custody of the two person weigh 4 kg 944 grams in total.

The two detainees, Basudev Majumdar and Ranu Majumdar stored the two ivory in their respective houses to sell them in the black market. However, the two detainees are yet to admit from where they had brought the two ivory and stored them.

Hojai police have recently registered a case in connection with the recovery of ivory and are trying to further investigate to find any link with a bigger gang in the illegal ivory trade.